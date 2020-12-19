Diogo Jota insists he is making good progress in his recovery from injury and is aiming to be back on the pitch “as soon as possible.”

Jota made a fantastic start to life with Liverpool following his summer move from Wolves. He scored nine goals in 17 games, including two crucial late winners and a Champions League treble.

However, his momentum was halted when he suffered a knee injury in the Reds’ draw at FC Midtjylland last week.

It was later confirmed that he is set to be sidelined for between four and six weeks as a result.

But the Portuguese forward already seems to be on the road to recovery after he provided a positive update on his condition.

He said that while he is finding it frustrating not being involved, he is “doing well.” However, Jota insists he won’t be rushing himself back.

“Now I am supporting from the outside it is not easy,” he told LiverpoolFC.com. “It’s even harder when you need to suffer as a fan and you can do literally nothing to help the team on the field!”

“But I’m doing my best to be back as soon as possible. Things are going well but knee injuries are always complicated so we cannot rush things. But I am doing well and I will be back on the field as soon as possible, like I say.”

Of course, Jota will still be absent for Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park this afternoon. The champions will be hoping to improve their away form having won just once on the road so far this term.

Three points in South London would extend their lead at the top to six points for a few hours at least.

Thiago also nearing comeback

Liverpool have received further good news after Thiago Alcantara returned to the training field.

Thiago hasn’t been available since the Merseyside derby in October. A red card tackle by Richarlison caused significant damage to his knee, although it didn’t require surgery.

That was just his second appearance for the Merseyside club side since joining from Bayern Munich in September.

But he was out doing fitness work with coaches on Thursday as he edges closer to fitness. And Jurgen Klopp revealed he could be back in full team training next week.

