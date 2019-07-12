Journalist believes Arsenal should beat Liverpool, Spurs to Spain star

Arsenal are well positioned to beat bitter rivals Spurs to the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to one journalist.

Last month Ceballos admitted he had no intention of leaving Madrid on a permanent basis this summer, but he suggested he would be in favour of a loan move to get some game time ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

There seems to be no shortage of potential suitors for the 22-year-old, who amassed two goals and two assists as Spain’s U21 side won the Euros recently.

Recent reports have suggested that Spurs chief Daniel Levy is now working on a deal for Ceballos ‘with urgency’, with the Spaniard seen as a possible replacement for the unsettled Christian Eriksen.

There is even talk in Spain that Liverpool are also reported to be considering a move for the former Real Betis star.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believed it is Arsenal who are best placed out of the interested Premier League sides.

“Arsenal now, it appears, are going head-to-head with Tottenham for Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid,” Sheth said.

“It appears that what Ceballos wants might fit in more with what Arsenal can do.

“I think Ceballos wants to do a loan, Real Madrid would ideally like to sell to get some money into the coffers to maybe buy other players.

“But Ceballos feels that he can still have an impact at the Bernabeu.

“So if you couple that with Arsenal’s, limited, we’re told, transfer budget, they can bring someone in like that on loan.

“Ceballos is looking for first-team football. Is he more likely to get it there than at Tottenham?”

