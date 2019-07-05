Liverpool forward Divock Origi is ready to commit his future to the club with a new five-year deal, according to a report.

Despite his heroics in the closing stages of Liverpool’s Champions League winning campaign, during which he scored in both the semi-final second leg and the final, Origi’s future at Anfield appears to be uncertain.

The 24-year-old currently has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield and although negotiations are underway over a new deal, he has been mentioned as a transfer target for LaLiga outfit Real Betis.

The Spanish side have been linked with a £10m approach for Origi, but then it was claimed that Jurgen Klopp cut short a holiday to try and convince Origi to sign the five-year deal he has been offered.

Now, Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur has tipped the former Lille star to sign a new long-term deal with Liverpool.

“Liverpool offered him a new contract before the Champions League final,” Terruer told the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

“They’ve been talking to the agent after the final. The player hasn’t made a decision. He has been promised a bigger role next season now Sturridge has left. They’ve offered him good money.

“I think he will sign new deal for four or five years.”

