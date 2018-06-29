Germany job would be ‘of interest’ to Liverpool boss Klopp

Jurgen Klopp would be interested if offered the German national team job in future, according to a journalist.

Liverpool journalist Melissa Reddy believes there is some validity in claims that the Reds manager would take the managerial role with his home nation – but probably not until after his spell at Anfield concludes.

Germany have not officially parted ways with Joachim Low after their shock World Cup exit yet, but many expect the coach to move on after 12 years at the helm. If Low does depart, Klopp could be a candidate to take over.

“I think the German national team would like that very much. I think, eventually, Jurgen Klopp would like that very much,” Reddy told Joe.co.uk.

“I think he’d find it hard to turn down the national team in future.

“What we’ve seen from Klopp is, when he is in the midst of a project, he is giving it absolutely everything until there’s nothing left.

“I don’t think he’s reached that point with Liverpool yet, I think he’s far from it.

“I think it’s something he’ll definitely do in future.

“The issue now for Germany is that there are no stand-out candidates that they can turn to who are ready to step in.”

Klopp is under contract as Liverpool boss until 2022, so is unlikely to walk away from his current job to take over at Germany.

