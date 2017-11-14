Journalist claims Liverpool could sack Jurgen Klopp in summer

Liverpool will sack Jurgen Klopp if they fail to qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy this season, according to a Sunday Times journalist.

Klopp has been in charge at Anfield since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, and lead the club into two cup finals during his first campaign.

But while Liverpool were beaten in both the Capital One Cup and Europa League finals that season, it seemed the Reds had made huge strides under the German’s leadership.

Since then Klopp has lead Liverpool into the Champions League on the back of a top-four finish last season, but this season has seen all their old inconsistencies return and some are even claiming the club are going backwards despite the club currently being on course to reach the knock-out stages.

And with the Reds still trophyless since Klopp took over Duncan Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, predicted that failure to win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League would bring about Klopp’s demise.

“Liverpool will twist if Klopp fails to get Champions League football or win a trophy this season – which is looking a distinct possibility.

“If I was Liverpool, I would try to hire Marco Silva as his replacement,” he said.