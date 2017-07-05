Mbappe’s next move 90% agreed, claims Spanish journalist

Kylian Mbappe could be ready to cause a huge transfer surprise if a Spanish journalist’s information proves to be correct.

The Monaco teenager has has become the hottest property on the planet following a stunning breakout season that ended with his side winning the Ligue 1 title.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG have all been linked with moves for Mbappe this summer, while Monaco are prepared to offer the player a huge payrise in a bid to keep him at the club.

If he did leave the Stade Louis II, Mbappe was widely tipped to join Real Madrid, with his father recently holding talks with club president Florentino Perez.

However, a Spanish journalist claims the player won’t be moving to Zinedine Zidane’s side, and according to his sources, is “90% certain to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on the El Chiringuito show, Josep Pedrerol claims that the young prodigy said: “I have been told today [by a source] from Real Madrid that they believed their chances of signing M’Bappe were almost non-existent. He has a 90% chance of joining PSG.”

The journalist added that the fee for Mbappe was expected to be a world-record €125million (£109.6m) – which easily exceeds that of his compatriot Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United for £89.3million last summer.

Claims that Mbappe will sign for PSG follow up on their coach Unai Emery, who also recently stated his confidence of his club winning the race for the player.

“When we speak of Mbappe here in Spain, we talk about Real or Barca. But I’m at PSG and I say: ‘What could be more beautiful than representing a French team?’” the 45-year-old Spanish coach said.

“With all respect to Monaco, he should come to Paris, he has family here. His parents live here, he went to an academy here.

“We spoke of feeling, passion, desire – and what could be more beautiful than representing your city and being important?”

The 18-year-old scored 26 goals times for Monaco in Ligue 1 last season and a move to PSG would prove one of the biggest coups of recent years.