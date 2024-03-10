Chelsea have a firm and confirmed interest in signing Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to a source, who fully expects the player to leave Arsenal this summer and potentially usurp one of Mauricio Pochettino’s own signings at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lavished over £1bn on squad upgrades since BlueCo and Clearlake Capital, fronted by Todd Boehly, bought out Roman Abramovich’s 60% stake in the club. However, despite a number of high-profile arrivals over the course of three costly transfer windows, Chelsea have struggled to re-establish themselves back among the Premier League’s very best.

Indeed, as it stands they are currently marooned in mid-table, having suffered a disappointing 10 defeats from their 26 games to date and ahead of Monday night’s clash against Newcastle.

That has seen the pressure piled up on Pochettino‘s shoulders, and amid reports that two idolised former managers Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are both under consideration for a return to Stamford Bridge.

Nonetheless, Pochettino continues to plan for the future and is adamant that, despite criticism on him in light of their recent Carabao Cup final failure against Liverpool, he retains the support of both Boehly and his co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

To that end, summer transfer plans are now starting to take shape and the Chelsea manager reportedly wants three new arrivals at least to strengthen his options.

And while sales will also be likely as Pochettino fine-tunes his squad and tries to keep them within their FFP limitations, he is reportedly chasing a new goalkeeper, centre-half and a striker.

As far as a new keeper is concerned, Pochettino is reportedly an admirer of little-used Arsenal man Ramsdale.

Chelsea plan to sign Aaron Ramsdale confirmed by source

The England keeper was one of the Gunners’ most consistent stars during his first two years at the club but brutally found himself replaced as No 1 following the surprise summer signing of David Raya.

With Ramsdale now kicking his heels on the sidelines, it’s reported that Mikel Arteta has cleared the way for the four-times capped England man to move on, having also cast his eyes on potential replacements at Arsenal.

Per reports, Arsenal will seek a minimum £25m for Ramsdale, which, for a keeper who has effectively been ousted to second choice is a pretty hefty wedge.

However, that valuation will not dissuade Pochettino from making his move with journalist Dean Jones fully expecting the player to be on the move this summer.

“I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment,” Jones told Givemesport of Ramsdale, who has played just twice since the turn of the year and was responsible for a howler in the 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday as Raya missed out against his parent club.

“That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have.”

Ramsdale to replace Sanchez as Chelsea No 1

Hinting at a move away from north London and amid claims Chelsea are ready to make a solid approach, Jones added: “He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest.

“I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer.”

Per reports, Pochettino will try and win the race for Ramsdale by offering him regular football and the chance to start the campaign as Chelsea No 1.

The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton last summer, paying the Seagulls an initial £20m with a futher £5m in add-ons. However, Pochettino is reportedly unconvinced by the twice-capped Spain international, who has suffered with injuries but still only appeared in 20 games in all competitions this season.

The capture of Ramsdale, though, would see Sanchez, alongside Djordje Petrovic, relegated to the role of bench warmer, with Pochettino well aware that neither are in the same league as the wantaway Arsenal man.

