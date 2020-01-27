Football journalist David Ornstein has claimed that report Manchester United are on the verge of signing Bruno Fernandes are “wide of the mark”.

A report in the Sunday Times had stated that the Red Devils had upped their bid for Fernandes from an initial £42.5m to £46.4m.

And Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reported on Monday morning that a deal taking Fernandes to Old Trafford is ‘immiment’.

However, The Athletic journalist Ornstein says ‘reports in recent days that it is on the verge of happening are wide of the mark’.

Ornstein adds that the only way a deal gets done is if Sporting ‘decide their need for money is more important than their need for the asking price to be matched’.

The former BBC Sport journalist continued by claiming there’s ‘a realistic possibility’ that Man Utd won’t sign anyone before the January deadline and that ‘no deals are imminent’.

As part of the report, Ornstein added that Edinson Cavani is now likely to join Atletico Madrid despite Man Utd making a late enquiry about the PSG attacker.

Ornstein added: “Cavani’s salary and injury record meant they were not completely sold on the Uruguayan”.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have made an offer to AC Milan striker for striker Krzystof Piatek, according to reports in Italy.

The Serie A side are reportedly happy to allow the Poland international to leave with Rafael Leao and new recruit, 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of him in the pecking order.

New Milan boss Stefano Pioli has no faith in Piatek and Sportmediaset via Sport Witness report that Milan are looking to sell the forward this month.

And while it’s suggested Piatek is “not agitating to leave Milan”, Pioli is keen to get rid and the club could look to cash in following the return of Ibrahimovic.

Italian journalist Louis Girardi claims the Blues have bid €27m for the striker, who has also emerged as a target for United and Tottenham. Read more…