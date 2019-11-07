Arsenal are “preparing the ground” to call time on Unai Emery’s reign despite the club’s “official” stance that the Spaniard is not under any immediate danger.

Emery’s grip on the Arsenal job is said to be weakening by the match, with Wednesday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Vitoria in Guimaraes on Wednesday the fourth match in a row in which the Gunners have let a lead slip and failed to win.

That comes after the Gunners denied reports over the weekend that Mourinho had dined with Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi and amid claims the Gunners are preparing to axe the Spaniard.

However, according to journalist Duncan Castles, Arsenal have no plans to sack Emery but are putting in the groundwork just in case.

“Arsenal’s official position as I was briefed this week is ‘we are not looking for a new coach’,” Castles told Reach PLC’s Transfer Window Podcast.

“That’s according to an Arsenal spokesperson but the word in football is very different.

“The very well-sourced information we have is that Arsenal are preparing the ground in case they have to change the manager during the season or at the end when his contract expires.

“The suggestions are that they do not intend to extend his contract regardless.”

