Journalist reveals why reduced bid could seal West Ham, Chelsea transfer

A Chelsea transfer involving West Ham could be agreed for a price 40 percent lower than the figure previously touted by David Moyes, according to a prominent journalist.

The London rivals both made significant strides forward last year. West Ham secured European qualification and saw star man Declan Rice become a mainstay in England’s Euro 2020 charge. Chelsea, meanwhile, were crowned European champions after a mid-season managerial change paid off in the extreme.

Entering the new campaign, both sides are seeking to improve the options at their disposal in the transfer window.

However, one potential deal that could see Chelsea strengthened at West Ham’s expense surrounds holding midfielder Rice.

The 22-year-old has improved year on year since becoming a first-team regular in 2017. The Hammers are on an upward trajectory, but retaining Rice’s services will undoubtedly be a difficult task if the big boys come calling.

Man Utd and Chelsea are two such clubs who have been credited with interest. Manager Moyes is well aware the vultures are circling and insisted last season Rice would not be sold for less than £100m.

However, that figure could be significantly reduced pending Rice’s contract situation. The Telegraph’s Matt Law now reports that Rice will decline a third new contract offer should one be made.

With three years remaining on his current deal, West Ham have no immediate need to offer one. However, to give themselves the best chance of retaining the Englishmen for the long-term, they are understood to be seeking to tie him down to bumper new terms.

While Rice remains on his current contract, Law believes the Hammers’ position will become increasingly disadvantaged.

As such, he said (via CaughtOffside): “West Ham would have to have a serious think about any bid that came in over £60m because of the situation.”

Rice spent nine years in Chelsea’s system between 2006-14. His prior connections and Chelsea’s ability to match his ambition has often put them at the head of the speculation.

Chelsea lose another in transfer window

Meanwhile, Brentford have confirmed the signing of Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year, for an undisclosed fee.

Peart-Harris – an England youth international – came through Chelsea’s youth system, but the 18-year-old leaves without making a first-team appearance. Instead, he will earn his first taste of Premier League football with newly promoted Brentford.

He is the second rising Chelsea star to leave the club in two days after Leeds snapped up Lewis Bate.

The teenager becomes Brentford’s eighth summer signing as they prepare for their maiden season in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank delivered his verdict on the “dynamic” youngster here.

