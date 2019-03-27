Barcelona are dead set against selling midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool or Manchester United, according to Guillem Balague.

The Brazilian has been linked heavily with a move back to the Premier League with recent reports suggesting United are the frontrunners to secure his signature this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been credited with some interest in Coutinho, while Paris Saint-Germain are the main European giants that have been linked with his services.

Goal also recently claimed that Barcelona are now ‘ready to listen to offers’ for the 26-year-old with a move to PSG ‘the most plausible option’, however Balague has dismissed any chance of him leaving the Catalan outfit.

Balague was asked by a fan on his YouTube channel: “Is it true Coutinho is on the market and what are the chances of him returning to Liverpool?”

He responded: “Liverpool are not interested in bringing him back.

“Barcelona don’t want to sell! There’s no intention to sell Coutinho. He has to improve, certainly, we haven’t seen his best version.

“But Barcelona don’t have the intention of selling him. That’s what they’re saying.

“I’m convinced that behind the stories is a real push to make him attractive to the Premier League in case Barcelona want to sell him.

“There’s been meetings with representatives in Barcelona and the conclusion is they’re not moving and Coutinho is very important to the side.

“Do they say that because that’s what they must say at the moment?”

