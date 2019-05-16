Journalist tells Man Utd, Chelsea exactly how they can sign €120m star

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told Manchester United and Chelsea how they could tempt Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona has not all gone to plan, despite the Brazilian midfielder scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League this month.

Rumours of a return to England refuse to go away, with United themselves keen on taking the playmaker back to the north of England.

Reports in Spain even claimed that Chelsea have also identified Coutinho as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard.

“It’s been an interesting 48 hours. Before Griezmann announced he was leaving, you had Simeone actually talking as if he was not leaving,” Balague said on Football Index’s Ask Balague.

“It was as if whatever decision was taken a day after would have surprised him.

“He was talking about Griezmann being a part of the project. He was the captain, he couldn’t see him wanting to go and of course a couple of months ago the chairman of Atletico was saying it was 3,000 per cent sure he would be staying. Today he’s talking about being disappointed.

‘It’s not much of a surprise, though. Griezmann has a buyout clause of €120million that gets reduced from 200million euros on July 1 – why would you do that?

“He earns 23million euros a year which means it’s a lot of money to pay and whoever he goes next to will pay him that.

“Even if it’s Barcelona, that’s what we think, but there’s no sign of it. Not from Barcelona or not from anyone else. Nobody has confirmed anything yet but we think it will be.

“Coutinho is not on the market. That’s what Barcelona are saying. His agent is saying he doesn’t want to go.

“But I think if someone came with 100 million and an offer that made him an important player, perhaps the most important player on this other club, then we’re talking.”

Coutinho’s agent Andrea Bertolucci poured cold water on the idea of Griezmann replacing Coutinho.

“It’s untrue that Griezmann is going to replace Philippe at Barcelona,” he told AS.

“I don’t know why they are saying that. I don’t know about that and that’s why I don’t want to talk any more, but it’s false.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!