Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has a strong transfer interest in bringing Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix to Stamford Bridge, one journalist believes.

The Blues head into the summer transfer window off the back of Champions League triumph. Despite having a squad some managers could only dream of, Tuchel is looking to add more. One pundit, though, has suggested that becoming European champions will give the Blues a significant boost in their summer efforts.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one top target for the club. Indeed, Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £150million bid which they believe Dortmund will not turn down.

Staying in the Bundesliga, ESPN journalist Julien Laurens has claimed that Tuchel admires French centre-back Lacroix.

The reporter told the MAH YouTube channel: “Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

“Tuchel has still managed to watch pretty much every single Bundesliga game since he took over at Chelsea.

“He will have his name [Lacroix] high up on the centre-back list this summer.”

Lacroix began his career by developing at Sochaux. Following his solid displays in the 2019/20 campaign, he made the move to Germany last summer, despite not completing the full campaign in France due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he stepped straight into Wolfsburg’s team, playing 30 of 34 Bundesliga games last term.

As such, links with Chelsea have emerged, with reports claiming Chelsea have contacted the player’s agent.

Lacroix is aware of the rumours, but the 21-year-old has brushed off such speculation.

Lacroix dismisses Chelsea transfer links

He said: “I see [the rumours], but I refer those matters to my advisor because I want to concentrate on my work here at Wolfsburg and want to do a good job here.

“I’m with VfL and qualified for the Champions League with the club. I’m very happy here.

“I still have a three-year contract here and am very satisfied. Sure, things can always happen quickly in football, but again: I feel very comfortable at VfL and there is absolutely no reason to think about other things.”

Chelsea will need a centre-back signing soon, with 36-year-old Thiago Silva into his second year at the club. Meanwhile, Chelsea will talk with Antonio Rudiger, who has entered the final year of his contract.