‘Let’s see!’ – Journo reveals chances of Arsenal signing Kylian Mbappe; Liverpool ‘can’t be ruled out’

Transfer journalist Jonathan Johnson has refused to rule out Kylian Mbappe joining Arsenal or Liverpool, with the striker’s future currently in doubt.

The 24-year-old superstar angered PSG in the summer when he revealed that he would not be extending his contract with the club.

Mbappe’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning there is a real chance that PSG could lose him on a free transfer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted angrily to this decision, banishing Mbappe from the first team. He believed the striker planned to join Real Madrid on a Bosman next summer.

Mbappe was reintegrated into the first team after holding face-to-face talks with Al-Khelaifi. It was thought that he had agreed to extend his deal until 2025 – but a contract extension has so far failed to materialise.

Amid the uncertainty, several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool have registered an interest in signing the World Cup winner, who has scored a stunning 230 goals in 290 games for PSG.

As it stands, Mbappe will be allowed to hold talks with clubs in January about a free transfer at the end of the season, so it’s no surprise to see the Premier League duo poised to make their move.

Arsenal, Liverpool can’t be ‘ruled out’ of Mbappe chase

Speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson gave his thoughts on Mbappe’s next move and refused to rule out a Premier League switch at the end of the season.

“I think the interest in Mbappe from Liverpool has been more long-standing and more serious [than Arsenal’s], but at the same time they are also going through something of a transitional phase,” Johnson said.

“Liverpool doesn’t look like an obvious destination for Mbappe at this moment in time. There’s only Real Madrid that really fit the bill in that respect.

“I wouldn’t completely rule Arsenal out, and the same goes for Liverpool, but I think those teams would be a distant second to Real Madrid, and it’s also not the case at this moment in time that he’s definitely decided he’s done and dusted with PSG either.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with signing Mbappe for a long time, and it’s thought that the striker would be open to joining the Spanish giants.

Mbappe playing in the Premier League is a mouth-watering prospect, though, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Liverpool do open concrete talks with him in January, as Johnson suggests.

The Frenchman earns just under £900,000-per-week with PSG, though, so his next destination could ultimately come down to whichever club is willing to pay him the biggest wage.

