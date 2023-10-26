Dyche overjoyed as Fabrizio Romano reveals Everton are set to agree deal with big player ‘very soon’

Sean Dyche, manager of Everton during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to sign a contract extension with the Merseyside club ‘very soon.’

The Mali international has been one of the Toffees’ most important players since Sean Dyche took charge of the club in January.

After being frozen out under former manager Frank Lampard, Doucoure’s reintegration into the Everton first team has arguably been one of Dyche’s biggest successes since arriving at Goodison Park.

The midfielder has made 26 appearances in all competitions under Dyche so far, scoring eight goals in the process – the most of any Everton player in that period.

Doucoure also scored Everton’s crucial winning goal against Bournemouth in the final game of the season last term, which kept the Toffees in the Premier League – writing his name into the grand old team’s history books.

Doucoure’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, which has led to some speculation about his future. Nevertheless, it now seems that the 30-year-old is set to commit his future to Everton.

READ MORE: Everton tipped to sell one of two top stars as Newcastle plot significant Goodison Park raid

Doucoure on the verge of new Everton deal

According to Romano, Doucoure is set to sign a new one-year contract with Everton ‘very soon,’ which will include an option for a further year.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano wrote: “EXCL: Abdoulaye Doucoure, set to sign new deal at Everton very soon.

“Understand agreement’s on the verge of being sealed over new contract until June 2025.

“Option until June 2026 will be included. Deal at final stages, set to be completed.”

With that in mind, everything points towards Doucoure signing a new deal with Everton in the very near future.

Dyche will no doubt be hoping that the midfielder will help Everton avoid relegation again this season, and hopefully improve on their lacklustre performances last term.

DON’T MISS: Serious coup confirmed, as Liverpool, Everton, Brentford all beaten to free-scoring striker