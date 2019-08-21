Joy for Solskjaer as Man Utd boss learns of significant January funds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be furnished with the entire transfer funds generated by Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Inter Milan when the Manchester United boss turns his thoughts to new signings in the January transfer window.

The Belgian striker completed his move to the Serie A giants earlier this month in a move that will net United £73.75m; the striker leaving Old Trafford after what Gary Pallister claimed was a weight issue, combined with him not being mobile enough to suit Solskjaer’s style.

While United were the summer’s big spenders in the Premier League thanks to the captures of Harry Maguire of £80m, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who cost £50m and the £15m spent on Daniel James, funds for that trio had already been allocated Solskjaer’s way.

And according to The Sun, and as a direct result of the funds generated from Lukaku’s sale, Solskjaer will be handed enough funds to make at least one or possibly two more signings in January when the winter window opens.

As well as selling Lukaku, United also waved Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera away, while their squad could become lighter still in the coming days with Alexis Sanchez close to reuniting with Lukaku at Inter Milan and with Marcos Rojo also closing on a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Some supporters at the club were, despite the £150m outlay for Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and James, disappointed by the club’s lack of investment over the summer, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff also strongly linked with moves to the club.

Whether Solskjaer chooses to rekindle his interest in the duo remains to be seen, but with a further £75m allocated for signings, United could well prove to be big investors once again in the January window.

