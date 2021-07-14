The positives outnumber the negatives after a trusted source revealed how three potential Arsenal transfers are progressing.

The Gunners may not be the biggest spenders this summer, but they may take the title for the greatest number of moves made. Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba have both left on loan, but by all accounts, they will not be the last.

Permanent exits for Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira remain on the cards, while Hector Bellerin’s rumoured switch to Inter has begun to take shape.

Several arrivals will be required to bolster the ranks, and trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on three potential summer signings.

Firstly, the club’s pursuit of Brighton and England centre half Ben White has been well documented.

A recent report indicated the 23-year-old expects to be in North London next season. Though it is understood Brighton will not be strong-armed into a sale for a knock-down price.

Romano reaffirmed White is the club’s ‘main target’ and insisted talks are ‘progressing’ over his transfer.

While that move could yet drag on, the potential signing of Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to be wrapped up any moment.

Romano noted the talented Belgian midfielder can now be ‘considered an Arsenal player’ with an ‘official announcement’ due soon.

The news was not all positive, however. Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli would be an impressive coup after shining on the international stage with Italy this summer.

He recently admitted his flattery at being linked with Juventus, however, and Romano has confirmed his desire is to join the Turin club.

A report earlier in July insisted Arsenal would not give up hope despite the player’s intentions giving Juventus an obvious advantage.

Nevertheless, Romano’s update reiterates just how difficult it will be for Arsenal to acquire the midfield general.

World Cup dream behind Arsenal, Barcelona link

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of goalkeeper Neto after Barcelona put him on the transfer list, according to reports.

Neto has been on Arsenal’s radar for several transfer windows, including in January. After 2020 signing Alex Runarsson failed to impress, the Gunners wanted a new deputy for Bernd Leno. They signed Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton, but he has since joined Real Sociedad on a permanent basis.

In January, Barcelona refused to let him go because head coach Ronald Koeman still viewed him as important. Now, though, the situation has changed.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona want to sell Neto this summer and have put him on the market. After two years as understudy to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, all parties think it is now time to move on.

With more gametime elsewhere, Neto believes he can make Brazil’s squad for the 2022 World Cup. Alisson and Ederson are guaranteed selections, but the third spot is potentially up for grabs.

