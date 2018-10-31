Juan Mata adds fuel to fire over shock links to Prem rivals

Juan Mata has added to rumours he could become a target for Arsenal by speaking of his admiration for Unai Emery.

The former Spain midfielder lit up LaLiga under the new Arsenal manager’s leadership at the Mestalla, with Emery bossing Mata for three seasons before the playmaker’s £23.5million move to Chelsea in 2011.

It was reported last week that Mata – back in Jose Mourinho’s first-team thinking at Manchester United again in recent weeks – could be a target for Arsenal and Emery when the transfer window reopens in January.

And Mata has appeared to add fuel to the fire by speaking of his admiration for his former manager, calling Emery a “great communicator”.

“I think what’s special about Unai is the way he communicates”’ Mata said in Unai Emery: El Maestro, an authorised biography of the Arsenal manager which will be published next week.

“In his talks, he used to write three, four or five things on the board: those were the points he was going to bring up.

“Sometimes it was five phrases or metaphors he was going to explain. I’ve never seen that with my other managers.

“They usually revolved around phrases about positivity, camaraderie, the values he wanted to create in his team.

“He communicated by means of the points he had written down.

“His talks could go on and on because he didn’t notice the time, but what he said was always intense, and he would ask you questions. It became a kind of seminar.”

Mata is reportedly ‘still keen on staying’ at United, but his contract expires in the summer.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly earmarked him as one of two players whose deals must be extended, with his dressing-room influence a particular bonus.

