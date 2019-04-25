Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could return to his native Spain on a free this summer, with Atletico Madrid rumoured to be closing in on a deal.

The 30-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and Mata is expected to move on as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp a United squad that has struggled in the latter stages of the campaign, following the Norwegian’s appointment on a permanent basis.

Spanish publication Sport claims that the former Chelsea man is ready to make a return to the country where he made his name with Valencia.

The report goes on to state that Atletico are currently leading the race to secure the 2010 World Cup winner’s signature, as Diego Simeone bids to strengthen his squad for a LaLiga title challenge in 2019-20.

United, meanwhile, have reportedly created an emergency fund to pay-off a number of stars they no longer want this summer.

Mata is not the only surplus to requirements, with Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo also set to be shown the exit door. Read the full story here…

