Juan Mata hopes Manchester United can now start to build some winning momentum after finally securing their first victory of 2020 at the fourth atttempt.

Mata created two goals as United put behind them the misery of defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City in the new year, as well as a dour draw with Wolves, to thrash Norwich 4-0 in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford scored twice on his 200th United appearance before further efforts from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in a one-sided encounter at Old Trafford.

“It was a good performance and a performance that we needed,” said Mata, who crossed for Rashford’s volleyed opener and a Martial header.

“It is a performance we can look at and see how we can play, and make sure we play like that on a more consistent basis.

“It is only one game, it is only three points, but the feeling was very good. What we have to try to do is bring that feeling for the next game against Wolves and in the Premier League against Liverpool at Anfield, which is a big one.

“We have to keep going. Days like this make you happy and that is what we have to do.”

United were beaten 2-0 at Arsenal on New Year’s Day and comprehensively outplayed by City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final last Tuesday. Between those games came the goalless clash with Wolves in the FA Cup which has led to a replay this coming Wednesday.

Those frustrations, however, were not in evidence against Norwich. The relegation-threatened Canaries rarely troubled United, who dominated from the outset and never looked like relinquishing control after Rahsford struck in the 27th minute.

Mata, however, has admitted United supporters have had to endure some below-par performances this season stressed to MUTV the importance of a convincing home win: “It was one of those days I enjoyed being on the pitch and we all did.

“I think the fans will be happy. That is important for us because, we have to be honest, we have given them some disappointments this season that they don’t deserve.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has stated his confidence that the United board will back him in the transfer market this month amid heightening reports a deal for Bruno Fernandes is inching closer.