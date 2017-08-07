Juan Mata heartened by response to charity pledge

Manchester United’s Juan Mata has been heartened by the reception from the footballing world to his pledge to donate one per cent of his earnings to charity.

Widely-regarded as one of the nicest men in elite-level football, it was little surprise to see the 29-year-old become the first member of Common Goal.

The initiative, created by streetfootballworld, supports more than 120 football charities around the world and was launched last week.

“Football is a great sport that we all love, but it means much more than that for a lot of people around the world,” Mata said.

“I am trying to bring football together as a tool for social change. Together we can be stronger and make a real impact in the world.

“There has been a great reception, not just from players but almost everyone around the football world.

“I had some personal messages on my phone and messages through social media. I am quite happy with the reception.

“I think everyone understands the situation and I feel that everyone is looking forward to help. It’s a very positive start.”