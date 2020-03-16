Man Utd star told by pundit to leave as he’s ‘too good for their bench’

Juan Mata has been urged to consider a move away from Manchester United this summer as he’s too good to sit on their bench and not play regularly.

The Spaniard, who was signed by the club by David Moyes in January 2014, has a contract with the club until summer 2021.

But the former Chelsea and Valencia man has been used sparingly by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the 31-year-old playmaker only having made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, with many of those coming off the bench.

But Mata served a timely reminder of his talents on Thursday night as Austrian side LASK were picked off 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Europa League, with the mercurial talent pulling the strings in the middle of the park and putting in, perhaps, his best performance of the season.

It led to Mata making a plea to Solskjaer over his blossoming partnership with new midfield signing Bruno Fernandes, with the two combining well in the centre of the park as LASK were taken to the cleaners.

However, pundit Shaka Hislop is concerned that minutes on the pitch will be few and far between at United, with the targeted signing of Jack Grealish likely to further push the Spaniard down the pecking order.

As such, the former West Ham and Newcastle keeper has told Mata to consider pushing for an exit.

“I’m going to put him to go and it almost pains me,” Hislop told ESPN FC.

“I think Juan Mata is an outstanding player and under ordinary circumstances you keep Juan Mata regardless.

“The issue then becomes Juan Mata is a bit-part player and I think far too good a player, far too valuable in the dressing room, to be a bit-part player.

“So Juan Mata I think he needs to start thinking about life after Old Trafford.”

Mata on Bruno Fernandes link-up

Mata is unlikely to close the door on his United career without a fight, however, and the player clearly enjoys playing with new boy Fernandes, who has been credited by Owen Hargreaves as making every player at the club much better.

“I think we understand football in the same way,” Mata told the Daily Star.

“We like to play the same way, passing and moving and giving lines.

“We like playing with each other and looking for our forwards in behind like we did with Dan [James] today and with Odion who scored a fantastic goal also.”

Asked about Fernandes and fellow January arrival Odion Ighalo’s impacts on their teammates, Mata continued: “It’s great to have Bruno in the team, and also Odion who is scoring in almost every single game that he plays.

“They’re great guys, and we’re very happy now with them in the team.”