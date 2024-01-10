Jude Bellingham actively pursuing Man City transfer as Real Madrid’s ideal Mbappe alternative emerges

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during their time at Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid would reportedly consider a move for Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland should they miss out on Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Mbappe is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, but the idea of him reaching a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid this month has been discredited.

It was reported on Tuesday that the LaLiga giants will ‘run towards’ Haaland if they fail to sign Mbappe, which will no doubt be concerning for Man City and Pep Guardiola.

Haaland signed for Man City in the summer of 2022 and has become one of the Premier League champion’s most important players.

The Norway striker netted an incredible 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a key role in helping the Cityzens clinch a historic treble.

He has continued his fantastic form, netting 19 times in 22 outings so far this term.

Fresh reports now suggest that Jude Bellingham is trying to convince Haaland to ditch the Etihad for the Bernabeu.

Bellingham in contact with Haaland over Real Madrid move

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Haaland could potentially join Real Madrid for a fee closer to €100m (£86m) than €200m (£172m), compared to his other suitors.

Now, according to reports from Spain, as cited by Football Espana, Bellingham has ‘joined the efforts to persuade Haaland to make the move to Madrid.’

Bellingham knows Haaland very well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund and they remain on good terms.

It’s noted that Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has also ‘spoke to the Man City star regularly’ about the Spanish club.

Bellingham has now too been speaking to Haaland about ‘the lifestyle at the Bernabeu.’

Haaland hardly needs convincing about life in Spain, however, given he has a house in Marbella and regularly visits during the summer.

The more likely obstacle to him would be if Real Madrid do sign Mbappe next summer, which they remain ‘confident about’ despite the obstacles to the move.

It’s claimed that once Mbappe is there, the Spanish club would have to sell star players Vinicius and Rodrygo to finance a deal for Haaland.

In that sense, Man City fans will hope that Real Madrid do sign Mbappe and turn their attention away from Haaland in the coming months.

