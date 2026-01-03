Jude Bellingham has urged Real Madrid to sign an England international team-mate that Liverpool have already held talks over bringing to Anfield in 2026, according to a report in the Spanish media.

While Real Madrid have a very strong squad, the Spanish and European giants are on the hunt for a new midfielder in 2026. While it is highly unlikely that Los Blancos will splash the cash in the January transfer window, there is growing speculation in the Spanish media that president Florentino Perez will bring in a midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso could not convince Perez to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025 before he left Real Sociedad for Arsenal, but Los Blancos have ‘finally realised’ their mistake, according to Journalist Julio Pulido on Cadena SER.

Adam Wharton is a player that Real Madrid are keen on, according to AS, a reputable Spanish publication that is one of the most reliable sources for inside information on Los Blancos.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester United have made the signing of Wharton a top priority, although Crystal Palace are not willing to sell him in January.

Liverpool are also interested in Wharton, with DaveOCKOP – a news outlet that specialises in the Reds – reporting in November 2025 that the defending Premier League champions ‘are holding initial talks to discuss signing Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton in 2026’.

However, Liverpool are facing a major obstacle, with E-Noticies reporting that Jude Bellingham has urged Madrid to sign his England international team-mate.

The Catalan media outlet has claimed that Bellingham has ‘asked’ Madrid to pay €80million (£69.7m, $93.8m) for Wharton and sign him from Palace.

The report has noted that Madrid believe that Wharton has ‘the exact qualities needed to rebuild the midfield with guarantees’.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the best young players in his position in the Premier League, and it is hard to envisage him staying at Palace beyond the end of the season.

Why Jude Bellingham wants Adam Wharton at Real Madrid

Bellingham knows Wharton well, as the two players are England international team-mates.

According to E-Noticies, Bellingham believes that Wharton’s arrival at Estadio Bernabeu will allow him to change his role in midfield under Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

Under former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham played closer to the opposition’s penalty box and became a goal threat.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Bellingham scored 23 goals and gave 13 assists in 42 appearances for Madrid, while last season, the 22-year-old midfielder found the back of the net 15 times and registered as many assists in 58 matches in all competitions.

Under Alonso this season, Bellingham has scored five goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances.

The report has noted: ‘In his first season with the Whites, Jude Bellingham played as a false nine and put up some extraordinary goalscoring numbers.

‘He would come from the second line, attack the area like a striker and break down defences with brutal ease. That version was not a tactical whim; it was his best essence within the system.

‘Now, with more creative responsibilities, Bellingham feels the team is missing a threat near the box. He can build, but he also needs the freedom to reach, shoot and decide games up front. And that is why he has asked the board for a specific signing.’

The report continued: ‘The name is Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace’s helmsman and one of the young sensations in English football.

‘His ability to organise play, set the pace and filter passes has caught the attention of big clubs like Manchester United.

‘But the fact that Jude Bellingham has asked for him could tip the scales in Real Madrid’s favour.’

