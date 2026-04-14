Jude Bellingham delivers chilling warning to Bayern Munich as Real Madrid forward primed for Newcastle switch

England international Jude Bellingham has fired a warning to Bayern Munich about what to expect from Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash, while a top Bernabeu talent could be bound for Newcastle.

The Spanish side head into Wednesday night’s clash in Bavaria trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Madrid, with Bellingham detailing exactly what Real need to do to overcome Harry Kane and co. and book a place in the last four of the competition.

Bellingham hunting semi-final spot

Madrid find themselves at a familiar crossroads in the Champions League after a frustrating first-leg defeat to Bayern, who netted through Luis Diaz and Harry Kane.

Bellingham then played his part in giving Real a lifeline as he was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute and played a part in Kylian Mbappe’s strike that halved the deficit.

And Bellingham has now sent a message to the Bundesliga side that Real have no intention of ‘hiding’ in what is sure to be hostile atmosphere in Munich.

Speaking ahead of the decisive return fixture, the Three Lions playmaker promised that Real will not back down, telling reporters: “That is our mentality, we are not going to hide. We want to believe because we don’t have any more chances.”

While being fully aware of the threat that Bayern carry, the former Dortmund man has promised that Real will take the game to the reigning German champions.

He added: “The most important thing is to be present and start strong. It will be a very long match and tie.

“It’s like a final. We want to compete and win the Champions League. We are going to give it our all.”

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Real Madrid star WILL be sold this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid are willing to sell striker Gonzalo Garcia this summer, amid confirmed interest from Premier League side Newcastle United.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed recently how the Magpies are lining up a ‘blockbuster move’ for Garcia.

Despite having Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade on their books at the moment, Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are keen to add another option after the two summer signings failed to impress this season.

We understand that Newcastle looked at a potential deal for Garcia last summer, and the 22-year-old’s development at Real Madrid this season has only enhanced their interest in the youngster.

Garcia has scored six goals and laid on two assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.

The Athletic, meanwhile, reported this week that Real are willing to sell Garcia, and that has now been backed by reputed insider Romano.

Romano said about Garcia on his YouTube channel on April 13: “On Gonzalo Garcia, the possibility for the striker to leave Real Madrid is concrete for the summer transfer window.

“From what I understand, he has many possibilities around Europe.

“For example, Italian clubs wanted Gonzalo Garcia in the January transfer window. Como wanted him, so there are several Italian clubs interested in the player.

“There are more clubs around Europe, in Germany, in Spain, in Portugal, in England, everywhere are clubs interested in Gonzalo Garcia.

“Why? Because Gonzalo is a very good talent, but also because it’s very difficult to find a centre striker, physical, young in modern football, is not something easily available on the market.

“So, Gonzalo Garcia could be an opportunity in the summer transfer window, but it depends also on the proposals, what the player wants to do.

“So, it’s still early stages. There are many clubs calling, many clubs offering different kinds of projects of opportunities to the player.

“So, I think the Gonzalo Garcia situation could be interesting in the summer.

“Why he didn’t leave in January? Because Real Madrid decided to let Endrick go on loan, and so they didn’t want both Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick to leave in the same window, but this summer, Gonzalo Garcia could be a different situation, so could be eventually one to watch, for sure.”

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Latest Real Madrid news: Szoboszlai chase latest; Camavinga exit

Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and TEAMtalk understands the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the midfielder’s stance on leaving Real Madrid.