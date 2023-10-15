Jude Bellingham to play pivotal role in Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, as Los Blancos transfer plan leaked

Real Madrid will use Jude Bellingham in their transfer talks with Kylian Mbappe, as they attempt to finally end the saga and sign the France captain from Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid have pursued Mbappe for three years now, after deciding on him as the heir to the throne of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, each time Madrid president Florentino Perez has pushed hard to land the goalscorer, he has eluded him.

Mbappe appeared set to depart PSG in the summer after he publicly revealed he would not be activating the option to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. At the time, it was understood that his plan was to run down his PSG deal before leaving on a free transfer in summer 2024.

However, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was having none of it, as he insisted there was no way his club would allow arguably the best player in the world to leave for no transfer fee. This is when PSG opted to put Mbappe on the market.

It was at this point that Madrid were expected to succeed in taking the 24-year-old to La Liga. Rather than Madrid having a bid accepted, though, it was Saudi club Al Hilal who reached a colossal £259m agreement with PSG.

But the transfer saga did not finish there, as Mbappe refused to negotiate a contract with Al Hilal, and this saw PSG banish him from the main squad.

Mbappe has since recovered his relationship with the PSG hierarchy, having agreed to extend his contract until 2025 but on the condition that he is allowed to leave if a major offer from Madrid comes in.

Despite Perez repeatedly being snubbed by Mbappe, it seems Madrid are still in the mix for him. During a recent interview with Remontada Blanca (via Sky Sports), Madrid director Jose Manuel Otero said: “We hope that Kylian Mbappe will have the same reasoning as Jude Bellingham.”

Mbappe could follow Bellingham to Real Madrid

Sky Sports go on to explain how Mbappe could finally be convinced to join Los Blancos. They state that Madrid chiefs will use Bellingham as an example, to show Mbappe how a top player can reach the next level upon signing for the club.

Of course, Madrid beat Manchester City and Liverpool to Bellingham’s capture in the summer, and he has been in sensational form since then. The 20-year-old may have already established himself as Madrid’s new talisman, having netted 10 goals in 10 games from midfield.

Should Bellingham continue that excellent goalscoring record, as well as his classy performances, then he will put himself right in the mix for a Ballon d’Or. Madrid will try to use this to show why Mbappe should make a similar move, as he could also put himself in line for the coveted individual trophy if he moves to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe’s chances of emulating his idol Ronaldo and winning the Ballon d’Or would be increased by him lifting the Champions League for the first time. Despite previously signing the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, PSG have never managed to triumph in Europe’s elite club competition.

Madrid, in contrast, have won the UCL five time in the last 10 seasons, including an incredible run of three consecutive victories between 2016 and 2018. This is yet another tactic Madrid will use to tempt Mbappe.

It looks like the success of Bellingham’s move to Madrid could be the final piece of the puzzle for the club to capture Mbappe in a long-awaited transfer.