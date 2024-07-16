Jude Bellingham has given his reaction to Gareth Southgate’s to step down as England boss amid reports of a rift between the two.

Southgate announced his resignation on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after his Three Lions team lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

It was not the first time Southgate has overseen a defeat in a European Championship final, with England also beaten by Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 showpiece at Wembley.

Despite the lack of silverware during his lengthy reign, just by reaching two major finals, Southgate will go down as one of his country’s all-time great managers.

Bellingham was handed his England debut by Southgate back in 2020 and has thanked his first international manager for his support over the last four years.

DON’T MISS: Every manager linked with replacing Gareth Southgate as England boss after favourite emerges

“I’d like to thank Gareth and his staff for the great memories during his tenure,” Bellingham posted on Instagram.

“From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the squad, it’s been a rollercoaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.

“It was a privilege being lead by someone who is so dedicated and passionate, not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team but also an unbelievable human being.

“Thank you for everything and all the best in the next chapter, Gaffer.”

The Real Madrid star was reportedly frustrated with Southgate’s tactics during the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Indeed, the 21-year-old is said to have ‘lost it’ with the Three Lions boss as England chased the game, while Alan Shearer was quick to point out that it was obvious that Bellingham “was not happy” with his manager.

On England’s Euro 2024 final defeat, Bellingham said: “Still trying to process the final but the overriding feelings are sadness and disappointment.

“The fact is that we came up against a great opponent and fell short, it hurts that we were so close to history and yet couldn’t deliver for the England fans that backed us throughout the highs and lows of the tournament whether that was from back home or out in Germany in the stadiums.

“For that we can only hold our hands up and apologise.”

Bellingham backs England for future success

Southgate’s team were heavily criticised for their performances in the group stage and Bellingham admitted it was “nice to give a bit back” after his stunning injury-time overhead kick against Slovakia kept England alive in the tournament.

“Being in such a tight bubble for so long means that sometimes it’s easier to get caught up in the negatives of playing at a major tournament,” Bellingham added.

“But some of the atmospheres and celebrations I witnessed were a constant reminder of the love you guys have for this team, those images will live with me forever and I couldn’t be more thankful for that.

“I’m sure the aftermath will be intense but please understand that this group of players and every single member of staff gave absolutely everything to try and make our dreams come true.

READ NEXT: Jurgen Klopp as next England boss provokes colossal Ornstein update as clamour grows for Liverpool icon

“Whilst it’s frustrating to keep writing in this manner after tournaments I genuinely believe that this team, using these heartbreaking experiences, has the potential to finally get over the line and bring silverware back to England at some point.

“Until then, stick with us and continue to support the lads like you have done for so long.”