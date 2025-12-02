Ambitious reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool have made contact with Jude Bellingham’s representative in order to convince the midfielder to move to Anfield, and with the England star coming under fierce criticism in the Real Madrid press.

Bellingham is a global superstar who won LaLiga and the Champions League in his first season at Madrid in the 2023/24 campaign. However, the 22-year-old England midfielder has not always been at his best since, with the former Borussia Dortmund man struggling to find his consistent best under Xabi Alonso this season.

While it must be noted that Bellingham is not the only Real Madrid player out of form right now, given his stature, his obvious talent, and the expectations heaped on him, the 46-times capped England star does come under the microscope more than others.

Madrid’s failure to win against third-from-bottom Girona in LaLiga at the weekend has sent shockwaves in the local media, with Bellingham one of the players singled out.

The 1-1 scoreline at Estadi Municipal de Montiliv was Madrid’s third successive draw in LaLiga (all away from home), and Bellingham is among those who are being hammered in the press (more of that later).

According to the ambitious reporting of Defensa Central, Liverpool sense an opportunity to sign Bellingham amid mounting criticism and they claim the Reds have already made a move to bring the Madrid midfielder to Anfield by contacting his agent, who is his father, Mark Bellingham.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted that Bellingham is not playing well in Alonso’s system and see ‘an opportunity to try to lure’ him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool’s plan is to ‘offer a player swap in 2026, sending Alexis Mac Allister to Madrid and getting Bellingham in return, aware that Los Blancos are keen on the Argentina international midfielder.

‘Liverpool have begun to sound out Bellingham’s representatives in recent days’, according to the report, which has revealed the stance of the midfielder and his club.

‘Real Madrid don’t want Bellingham to leave and the club will do everything possible to prevent it,’ according to Defensa Central.

The report has claimed that Bellingham himself is ‘clear that he wants to succeed for many years at Real Madrid, and the club, in turn, are more than determined that Jude will be one of the cornerstones of the team in this new era’.

What is being said about Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid media

Real Madrid are (arguably) the biggest club in the world, as well as the most demanding and the most political.

Contrast this with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is a legend at Anfield after winning just ONE Premier League and ONE Champions League. Jupp Heynckes was sacked as the Madrid manager just eight days after leading the club to Champions League glory in 1998.

“If we had not won the European Cup, this would have been one of the worst seasons in recent years,” then Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz said, as quoted in The Independent at the time, after Los Blancos finished fourth in LaLiga.

For Madrid, even ONE draw is a disaster, and three successive ones are a full-blown catastrophe, and, like all the major players in the team, Bellingham is facing the brunt of the media.

Tomas Roncero of AS is one of the most influential journalists in the Real Madrid media, and he did not hold back while discussing Bellingham after the draw with Girona.

The deputy editor of AS told Cadena SER: “Bellingham is ‘missing,’ and since he’s English, he understands.

“His first year dazzled the entire world, and he almost deservedly won the Ballon d’Or.

“And this year, he’s still figuring out what position to play,”

Journalist Javier Tinto told Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning publication: “Xabi is showing very little flexibility. Real Madrid needs rock and roll, they need to run, not just have the ball.

“Xabi prefers a target man, and Mbappe isn’t that. Bellingham and Valverde are leaving Mbappe and Vinicius very isolated; they’re a shadow of their former selves.”

Journalist María Jose Hostalrich ripped into Bellingham on Marca and said that Alonso needs to get him out of the team.

Hostalrich said: “Why doesn’t Xabi replace Bellingham? Why doesn’t he get rid of him when the team has shown it plays better without him? He struggles to make those kinds of decisions. Real Madrid hasn’t played good football for a long time. Real Madrid is a team without football and without soul.”

Elsewhere in the Spanish media, Javier Herraez noted on Cadena SER: “Some players need to take a hard look at themselves… and I’ll use Bellingham as an example.

“This isn’t the Bellingham who showed up at San Mames two years ago and scored two fantastic goals before going on to score in almost every game.

“This is an apathetic Bellingham.”

Like Maria Jose Hostalrich, Journalist Anton Meana, too, believes that Bellingham needs to be taken off, but Alonso cannot after the huge controversy with Vinicius Junior in El Clasico.

Meana said on Cadena SER: “He can’t take him off now. He just had a huge controversy taking Vinicius off, and right now, he can’t take Bellingham off in the 60th minute. He can’t get himself into that mess.

“He knows that if he takes Bellingham off in the 60th minute to try and turn a game around in Girona, he’ll have a real mess on his hands that he’ll have to put out fires for 15 days.”

