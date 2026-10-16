Jude Bellingham agrees to new multi-year Real Madrid contract to kill Man Utd transfer dream

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has agreed to sign a new long-term contract at the Bernabeu, putting an end to speculation that Manchester United or Chelsea could explore a mega-money move for him.

The 23-year-old made his £115million (including add-ons) move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, and has since cemented his reputation as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Bellingham has notched 49 goals and 36 assists in 150 appearances for Los Blancos so far, and has played a key role in his team winning five major trophies, including LaLiga and the Champions League.

That hasn’t stopped speculation of a potential move away from Real Madrid. Man Utd and Chelsea have both been linked with moves for Bellingham, and are known to be huge admirers of the ex-Birmingham City man.

Despite this, TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Bellingham has no plans to leave the Spanish capital.

We revealed earlier this summer that Madrid were planning fresh talks with Bellingham. In an update on October 7, we reported that Bellingham was set for a major pay rise that’ll see him earn similar to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

We shared that Bellingham was set to sign a new contract before the end of 2026. Now, that new deal looks to be on the verge of being announced.

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Bellingham agrees to new long-term Real Madrid deal

Respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that it is only a matter of time before Bellingham’s new contract is announced.

“Jude Bellingham agrees to sign new long term contract at Real Madrid,” Romano posted on X.

“Verbal agreement in place, formal steps yet to happen but next in line after [new deals for] Arda Güler and Courtois.”

“The agreement will be for five years.”

We revealed in our update earlier this month that Bellingham’s new agreement could take his salary beyond €30million (£25.3m / $33.8m) per season.

The exact finances of the contract are yet to be confirmed, but Bellingham looks set to become one of the highest-paid English players in the world.

Everything points to Bellingham staying with Real Madrid for many years to come, despite his regular links with a switch to the Premier League.

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