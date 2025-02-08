Real Madrid are in danger of losing Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo to Manchester City, with reports in Spain and France claiming that the defending Premier League champions are keen on the two superstars as Pep Guardiola plots another summer move that could see Los Blancos miss out on a top left-back.

Bellingham and Rodrygo are two of the best and most important players for Madrid and have been key figures in the Spanish club’s recent success. While the England international midfielder won LaLiga and the Champions League in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023-24, the Brazil international forward has clinched the Spanish league title three times and become the champions of Europe on two occasions with Los Blancos.

Rodrygo cost Madrid £39.5million in transfer fees when they signed him from Santos, while Los Blancos paid Borussia Dortmund £88.5m to secure the services of Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

Madrid are happy with both players, but there is now speculation that Man City are interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian and the 21-year-old Englishman.

According to RMC Sport, Man City appreciate Rodrygo, who is also on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodrygo was the subject of a world-record bid in the January transfer window, as Al-Hilal tried to tempt Madrid with an offer of €300 million (£250.7m / $311.3m).

Madrid rejected it, with the Brazilian forward not willing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the middle of the season either despite being offered €140 million (£117m / $121.4) in salary.

Defensa Central has reported that Man City are also planning a move for Bellingham, with manager Pep Guardiola personally involved.

Man City are looking for a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne and believe that Bellingham is the perfect candidate.

Gurdiola’s “impossible request” is for Man City to sign Bellingham, having tried to lure him to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2023 before his move to Madrid.

The report has added that Madrid have no intension whatsoever of letting Bellingham leave.

Real Madrid face Man City competition for Theo Hernandez

Not only do Man City want to sign Bellingham and Rodrygo from Madrid in the summer transfer window, but the defending Premier League champions are also planning to stop Los Blancos from getting a deal done for Theo Hernandez.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man City will compete with Madrid for AC Milan left-back Hernandez.

Hernandez is one of the best left-backs in the world and is on Madrid’s shortlist of players to sign in the summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Man City’s number one target for the left-back spot is Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, the Premier League club have Hernandez on their radar as well.

Latest Real Madrid news: Saliba bid, Diaz interest

Madrid are keen on signing a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and have identified William Saliba as a potential target.

Reports in France have claimed that Madrid are planning to make a bid for Arsenal central defender Saliba.

While the Gunners do not want to sell the France international centre-back, Los Blancos are planning to make an offer that would make Saliba the world’s most expensive defender of all time.

Reports in the January transfer window claimed that Madrid had already been in touch with Saliba’s entourage to gauge whether or not he would be keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2025.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool are keen on a deal for Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is personally keen on Diaz, who has established himself as an important player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad but is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Madrid turned down the chance to send Endrick out on loan in the January transfer window.

West Ham United reportedly made an ambitious move to sign the Brazil international striker on loan from Madrid in the January transfer window.

Endrick turned down the Hammers, with Los Blancos also not keen on the prospect of the talented striker spending time away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Endrick is not a regular in the starting lineup, the Madrid striker believes that he will get more chances in the second half of the season.

