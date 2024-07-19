Jude Bellingham told two improvements to ensure England World Cup success amid brutal Harry Kane verdict

Jude Bellingham has been told two ways he can improve for the 2026 World Cup and help England finally end their agonising wait for a trophy, while Gareth Southgate’s replacement has been told to make a savage Harry Kane decision.

Bellingham and Kane both played a key role in England reaching the final of the Euros in Germany this summer. Bellingham notched two goals and one assist during the tournament, including a sensational overhead kick to equalise late on against Slovakia in the last 16, while Kane managed three goals in seven appearances.

However, neither Bellingham nor Kane managed to repeat the stunning performances they put in for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich during the 2023-24 season.

Attacking midfielder Bellingham was touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner before the Euros even began after registering 23 goals in 42 matches to help Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga double. Kane is also in the mix for the Ballon d’Or after breaking a host of records by hitting 44 goals in 45 games during his debut season at Bayern.

Southgate, who has now stepped away from his role as England manager, has been criticised for not getting the best out of the Three Lions’ incredible forwards such as Bellingham, Kane and Phil Foden.

It could be argued that England have a better group of individuals than Spain, but Luis de la Fuente’s side operate better as a team and play an exciting brand of football that fans love to see.

Former England, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has now provided his verdict on England’s two star men.

The pundit thinks Bellingham needs to look after his emotional and physical state better if he is to propel England to World Cup glory in 2026. Collymore has also urged the next England boss to give other strikers plenty of game time if Kane continues to disappoint on the international stage, despite the 30-year-old ‘s sensational scoring record at club level.

England news: Pundit’s verdict on Bellingham, Kane

“In terms of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham’s individual performances, I’m not so worried about Jude because I think that this was his first tournament on the back of the elation of winning La Liga and the Champions League and being the best player for Real Madrid,” Collymore wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“I think that he came flying out of the blocks in in the first half of the first game at the Euros, but then the drop off in the second half of the first game was was noticeable. He’s got to manage his minutes, his emotional state and his physical state much better.

“Harry had an excuse of already playing year in and year out, whether it be for club or country, in the Premier League, Bundesliga, at World Cups, pre and post-season tournaments, and I think he was genuinely knackered.

“We’ve had this sort of problem before of course, going right the way back to Jimmy Greaves. He got injured before the World Cup in 66, Geoff Hurst comes in and scores a hat-trick in the final, and then stays in the side forever. It happened with Gary Lineker too, and Alan Shearer.

“We had at least 10 strikers waiting to step into Shearer’s shoes at international level, but no one could get a look in even when he went 12 England games without scoring, which would be unthinkable now for any striker.

“From my perspective, I’d like to think that the next coach would look at Harry Kane and say, ‘ok, you’re the number nine, you’ve scored a load of goals over the last decade, but if you’re not doing the business, we’re going to take you off at 60 minutes’ etc.

“Gareth Southgate, to his credit, has smashed the glass ceiling now, and although subbing Kane or leaving him out entirely could have been done sooner, the precedent has been set.

“In future, no matter the name, if you’re playing poorly, the national team coach has to have the bravery to make those big calls for the good of everyone, including themselves.”

