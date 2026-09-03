Julian Alvarez January transfer claim made as Arsenal, Barcelona gear up

An Athletic reporter has strongly hinted there’ll be a move made for Julian Alvarez in January, and TEAMtalk has revealed the lengths Arsenal are willing to go to to ensure they’re the ones signing the Argentine.

Alvarez’s future was one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, though in the end, he remained in situ at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona and Arsenal were the two protagonists, with the former bidding €100m /£86m and the latter making it clear to Atleti they would have been prepared to pay £128m.

Alvarez was desperate to leave Atletico Madrid, though only wanted to join Barcelona. Atleti were willing to sell to Arsenal, but not to Barcelona.

Ultimately Atleti point blank refused to do business with Barcelona, and Alvarez personally informed Mikel Arteta he didn’t want to join the Gunners.

The end result is Alvarez remains an Atleti player for the time being, but his future could hit the headlines once again when the January transfer window opens.

Barcelona could move for Alvarez in January; Arsenal going to extreme lengths

According to The Athletic’s Barcelona expert, Pol Ballus, he wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Barcelona make another attempt to sign Alvarez in January.

Hansi Flick’s side did sign a new striker in the end, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus arriving for €14m including add-ons, though he’d very much take a backseat to Alvarez who at this stage in their respective careers, is operating at a much higher level.

Ballus explained when writing about January possibilities: ‘It will not surprise me if Barca sound out Atletico and Alvarez again.

‘At this point, and given how committed the Argentina striker has been to Barca — including saying during the World Cup that he wanted to leave — there is a sense in the dressing room that Alvarez is the right character and fit for them.

‘Let’s see what Atletico’s stance is by then, but this summer, there has been no suggestion they want to sell.’

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, was informed on the lengths Arsenal were and still are willing to go to to change Alvarez’s mind.

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On August 31, Bailey noted Arsenal are willing to relocate members of Alvarez’s extended family from Madrid over to London.

That would create additional logistical considerations, including visas and accommodation, but Arsenal are fully aware of those demands and have made it clear they would facilitate the move to the extent they believe necessary to convince Alvarez to join.

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Furthermore, Bailey was told Arsenal would be open to considering what’s being described as a ‘Barcelona clause’ in any agreement.

The clause would pave the way for Alvarez to make his dream switch to Barcelona further down the line, though Arsenal would obviously ensure the terms reflect their own interests with regards to when a transfer to the Camp Nou would occur and for how much.