Julian Brandt is wanted by Aston Villa and Newcastle as he prepares to leave Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt is keen to test himself in the Premier League amid a belief that a free transfer looks very much on this summer, and while Aston Villa and Newcastle lead the charge, TEAMtalk understands that a third English side has been forced to put a freeze on their hopes for now.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has decided he will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, bringing an end to a hugely successful seven-year spell at the Signal Iduna Park, where he has won the DFB-Pokal and led the club to the Champions League final.

But while Dortmund had been hopeful of keeping the 98-goal star beyond his current arrangement, due to expire this summer, and had held talks over a new deal, Brandt has kept the club at arm’s length for some time and it has now been confirmed he will move on.

Over the weekend, Dortmund director Lars Ricken acknowledged the situation when speaking to Sky Deutschland.

“We couldn’t agree on new deal,” Ricken said, confirming Brandt’s impending departure.

TEAMtalk sources with knowledge of the situation say Brandt’s representatives have already sounded out multiple Premier League sides about the possibility of signing him on a free transfer this summer.

We understand that every major club in England has been contacted, with several teams registering early interest and asking to be kept informed about developments as the summer window approaches.

Among the clubs to have tracked Brandt for some time are Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both of whom are known long-term admirers of the versatile playmaker.

Indeed, my colleague Fraser Fletcher revealed back in November that Villa were closely monitoring his situation in Germany, and with Unai Emery’s side given an early heads up that a bargain summer deal could be in the offing.

Brandt was previously linked with Liverpool and was Jurgen Klopp’s top target in summer 2017, before then sporting director Michael Edwards convinced him to sign Mohamed Salah instead…

Julian Brandt: Where else could Dortmund icon go?

In addition to Villa and Newcastle, we also understand that Tottenham Hotspur also appreciate Brandt’s qualities and profile, though sources indicate the north London club cannot engage in substantive talks until their top-flight status is secured.

While just a point clear of the relegation zone, Spurs are, for now, keeping a lid on their summer transfer plans as all in the club focus on the matter in hand: survival.

While the Premier League is understood to be Brandt’s preferred destination, the Germany international is also attracting attention elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands clubs in Spain and Italy have been alerted to his availability, while there is further interest emerging from both the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Capable of operating as a No.10, across the wings or deeper in midfield, Brandt’s versatility, experience and availability on a free transfer are expected to ensure significant competition for his signature as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

