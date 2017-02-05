Julian Draxler tries to tempt Arsenal star to join him at PSG

Julian Draxler has told Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler – named in our top 10 best European buys this January – had been on Arsenal’s radar prior to his move from Wolfsburg to the Parc des Princes.

And the player has made an immediate impact at his new club, scoring four times in his first five games for the Ligue 1 club to show Arsenal what they are missing.

And Draxler, who could have teamed up with Ozil with Gunners, admits he’d love to pair up with the player for PSG.

“There is one but I’m afraid it’ll put me in difficulty if I say it. I’d like to see Mesut Ozil here.

“He can play in any team in the world. So if he wants to come, he will be welcome from my side anyway,” he told BeIn Sports.

Ozil, whose contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2018, warned last month that his future with the Gunners was dependant on manager Arsene Wenger’s. The Frenchman’s contract expires in June and he is yet to give a clear indication as to whether he will extend.