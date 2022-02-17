Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann bemoaned his side’s first half errors but felt his side deserved their 1-1 away draw at RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Die Roten came into the match on the back of two defeats in their last five matches. A 2-1 home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach was followed by three wins. On Saturday, Bayern were humbled 4-2 at Bochum. A poor first half on Wednesday saw Bayern fall behind to Austria international Chukwubuike Adamu’s goal. A equaliser in the 90th minute from Kingsley Coman rescued a first-leg draw.

Nagelsmann said in his post-match press conference: “We made too many mistakes in the first half.

“We lost a lot of balls, even though the pressure wasn’t that great. The goal against is actually relatively easy to defend. The finish is good, but still avoidable.

“In the second half, we did well. We defended with more risk and ultimately deserved the result. There was lots of space behind the back chain of Salzburg and we failed to get the ball there.

“It was completely deserved. It doesn’t matter at all if it was late or not late. In the second half we were completely dominant, we played the way we wanted to play. I’m optimistic we will be able to progress.”

Nagelsmann saviour Coman claims he was knackered

After his 90th minute goal, France winger Kingsley Coman spoke about his side’s determination not to give up.

Speaking to the Bayern Munich official website, Coman said: “That was a very important goal. I gave everything and I was really knackered at the end.

“You must never give up and keep trying. That worked out well.

“We wanted to win here, but at least we didn’t lose. Back home, with our fans behind us, we have every chance and even more self-belief.”

Julian Nagelsmann commented on the performance of his winger, saying: “He was successful in every one-on-one situation in the second half and had many shots.

“Overall, he was very good in the second half.”

Müller: We have mixed feelings

At the full-time whistle, Thomas Müller spoke about his side’s missed chances in the 1-1 draw at RB Salzburg. The veteran German attacker provided the assist from which Kingsley Coman scored his 90th minute equaliser.

“We have mixed feelings,” Muller said. “Salzburg are a good side. The atmosphere was great, so you have to give the crowd credit as well.

“That’s how you imagine football to be. It was fun out on the pitch, even if it was a game in which we suffered more than we would have liked.

“On the one hand, that was due to Salzburg, who played well. On the other hand, we also had a lot of good opportunities that we squandered.

“We not only showed a reaction in the second half, but were superior by some margin.”

