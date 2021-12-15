Bayern Munich boss hails second half performance as stars weigh in

Julian Nagelsmann hailed his side’s second half performance in their 5-0 Bundesliga win at Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Die Roten came into the match having won five consecutive Bundesliga matches. Serge Gnabry put his former club to the sword as he hit a hattrick and contributed two assists for Robert Lewandowski. The 5-0 win moved Bayern nine points clear of Dortmund, having played a match more.

Speaking to the club’s media, Nagelsmann said in his post-match interview: “In the second half we were unbelievably good. Three goals came immediately after we won the ball.

“I rarely praise an individual player ahead of the team, but today Marc [Roca] deserved it. To come in today and play the way he did – the way he fought, the way he gave his all, he had an extremely big impact on the game.

“I love players like that, who are very unselfish. We had a tough game on Saturday, now today, and now it’s on to Friday where we want to pick up three points.”

Thomas Müller echoed his coach’s thoughts on the match. He said: “It wasn’t an easy game, but especially in the second half, when it’s 5-0, we had a lot of fun on the pitch.

“Stuttgart’s high line made the game difficult for us, but it made scoring goals easy. Stuttgart played decently, but with the risks they took, they left space for us. With our quality up front, you can’t hold us back after a while.”

Hattrick hero Gnabry was also pleased with the resounding victory.

“There have definitely been worse games,” Gnabry said. “Of course, it feels extremely good that we played so well and won by so much. It was a great day.

“Stuttgart are a good team that piled on the pressure at the beginning of the second half. With our second and third goal, we killed the game off. I’d set myself a lot of targets after not playing so much of late. I was motivated. I wouldn’t have dared to dream that I’d have a game like today’s.”

Bayern injury crisis deepens

It wasn’t all good news for Bayern Munich after Tuesday’s 5-0 win away at Stuttgart.

Nagelsmann’s side came into the match with a number of absentees including Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.

Young German midfielder Jamal Musiala has a metacarpal fracture in his hand but played the full 90 minutes against Stuttgart. Bayern also suffered a blow in that match as Kingsley Coman joined the injured list after going down with hamstring trouble.

Nagelsmann confirmed the blow, saying: “We don’t know what he’s done yet. It is a muscular problem. We hope it’s not too bad.”

Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg in their next Bundesliga match on Friday evening. Their opponents languish in 11th place in the table having lost four matches in a row. Leroy Sane is likely to replace Coman on the left wing.

