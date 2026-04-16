Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann wants a move to England next with Liverpool and Manchester United both possible destinations

Intermediaries working on behalf of Julian Nagelsmann have been in contact with several high-profile Premier League clubs, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that his situation is firmly on the radar across England’s top flight.

The 38-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most progressive young coaches and, despite his age, already boasts a wealth of top-level experience.

Nagelsmann began his managerial career with Hoffenheim before earning a move to RB Leipzig, where he further enhanced his reputation. That led to his appointment at Bayern Munich in 2021, where he went on to secure the Bundesliga title.

He took charge of the Germany national team in 2023, although that move came after a proposed switch to Chelsea failed to materialise.

That near move to Stamford Bridge underlined his desire to test himself in English football, and TEAMtalk understands that groundwork is now being laid for a future switch to the Premier League.

Manchester United’s potential interest is well established, as they continue to assess their managerial options, despite Michael Carrick remaining the leading candidate to take the role on a permanent basis.

While United do have a confirmed interest, we have been told that at this stage, club officials have not flown to Germany and are yet to meet with his agents or the man himself.

That’s despite his camp making it clear that the 38-year-old is keen to test himself in England.

However, United are not alone. TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been approached by intermediaries and made aware of Nagelsmann’s situation.

While those clubs insist no managerial changes are currently planned, the contact highlights the level of interest surrounding the German and the proactive efforts being made to position him for a potential move.

As it stands, all of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are yet to follow up on that interest, and as things stand, it’s expected that all three clubs plan to stand by their respective managers.

Manchester City are still waiting to see what Pep Guardiola decides to do, though the Cityzens are doing their due diligence on several would-be suitors should the legendary Spaniard decide to walk away. His current deal at the Etihad expires in summer 2027.

However, a lot can change between now and the end of the season, and strategic reviews by Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool will be held once the current season concludes.

A move to Anfield, for example, would be of serious interest to the German, should the Reds decide to dispense of Slot’s services.

For now, though, his camp insists that Nagelsmann remains fully focused on leading Germany into the upcoming World Cup finals and their push to become world champions for the fifth time in their history, having last won the competition in 2014.

But sources indicate he would be open to the right project beyond that, with England viewed as his most likely destination.

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