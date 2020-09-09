Nagelsmann gives hope to Man Utd over future of €60m target Upamecano

Manchester United could land €60m defensive target Dayot Upamecano – but it won’t be until next season says RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Earlier reports suggested that Old Tafford boss wanted to push forward with plans to sign the central defender.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding in the Bundesliga this season. And he helped Leipzig reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Upamecano recently signed a new deal with Leipzig. That appeared to tie him to the German club until 2023. But it seemed United were willing to pay the increased €60m release clause and land him this summer.

In addition, the French defender didn’t quash rumours when on international duty this week.

He said: “I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future.”

But any ideas that he’ll leave the Red Bull Arena in the near future appear to have been ruled out by Leipzig boss Nagelsmann. However, the German coach admits that Man Utd and other suitors may get a different answer next summer.

Nagelsmann told ESPN: “He will be here for the season. I’m sure about that. As for the future, I’m not sure as he is very talented.

“Lots of clubs will want to buy – next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay.”

“It is normal when you work with young guys that clubs will try and find young talented guys in the transfer market,” he added. “It is normal that bigger clubs will try and buy these players.

“You have to deal with that, you’ve got to be one step forward when you buy new players or find new players.

“Our scouting should be good and we have made a lot of good decisions in the transfer market.”

Solskjaer showing interest in Koulibaly and Reguilon

If Upamecano doesn’t move, United need to pursue other avenues as they seek to strengthen at the back.

Others mentioned include Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal international is also wanted by Manchester City. However, talks about a switch to the Etihad have stalled and United could pounce.

Solskjaer is also believed to be hunting for a left-back.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon had been targeted but the Spanish giants are insisting on a buy-back clause. United are unwilling to agree to it.