Inter Milan enquire about £25m Brighton star – sources

Inter Milan are keen on signing Julio Enciso in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Brighton and Hove Albion player’s comments on his future coming to light.

Enciso has been on the books of Brighton since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Libertad. The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has made 57 appearances for the Seagulls so far in his career, scoring five goals and giving six assists in the process.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and is now on his way back to his parent club Brighton.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Inter have taken a shine to Enciso and want to take him to San Siro this summer.

Inter are preparing for an important summer, with one key goal: lowering the average age of the squad and building for the future.

The Italian club plan to focus on young talents who can develop and reach their full potential in a Nerazzurri shirt, and this is where Enciso fits in.

Inter have been following the youngster since 2021, and believe that, despite a challenging season, Enciso still has a lot of potential.

The Serie A giants, who reached the final of the Champions League last season, view Enciso as a smart opportunity in terms of quality and value.

Enciso’s current contract with Brighton expires in 2026. Inter have already asked for information about his situation and have started to monitor the conditions for a potential deal.

While Brighton value the player at around €30million (£25.3m, $34.3m), Inter are confident that there could be room to negotiate, especially as he will be out of contract at the Seagulls in the summer of 2026.

At the moment, no official offer has been made, but the player is on Inter’s list as the club look to refresh their attack with younger options. The next weeks will be important to understand if talks can develop further.

What Julio Enciso has said about his future

Enciso spoke about his future last season, and the Brighton playmaker admitted that he is not sure what lies ahead for him.

The 21-year-old told ABC Paraguay: “I’ll think about what I’m going to do later.

“I don’t know yet. I want to enjoy time with my family and then I’ll think about what I’m going to do.”

With Ipswich having been relegated to the Championship, the Tractor Boys are not going to sign Enciso on a permanent contract.

However, the midfielder has fond memories of his time at Ipswich.

Enciso wrote on Instagram in May: “Hello Ipswich fans, I want to thank you for this time that you have been supporting me and for the love.

“I take with me the best of you and also thanks to my teammates and coach Kieran for giving me the confidence. I wish you all the best.”

