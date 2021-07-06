Junior Firpo has completed his transfer from FC Barcelona to Leeds United, where he has signed a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old left-back made 41 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. Leeds have been reported to have paid £12.8million for the Dominican Republic-born former Spain Under-21 international.

“The Whites have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who joins from Spanish outfit FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee,” Leeds said.

“Following a period of quarantine and completion of his medical, the full-back signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025.”

Firpo is Leeds’ third summer signing after turning Jack Harrison’s loan spell from Manchester City into a permanent deal and signing teenage winger Amari Miller from Birmingham last week.

Firpo, who moved to Malaga as a child, began his professional career at Real Betis. He made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club before signing a five-year deal with Barcelona in August 2019.

He made 18 appearances in all competitions for Barca last season and scored two goals for the Catalan club.

Firpo arrived in the city last week and completed his medical on Monday night after spending five days in quarantine.

Leeds, who had been in the hunt for a specialist left-back, bade farewell on Monday to defender Ezgjan Alioski.

North Macedonia international Alioski ended his four-year spell at Elland Road after turning down a new contract offer.

Firpo finds Leeds project interesting

Explaining his decision to trade Camp Nou for Elland Road, Firpo pointed to his interest in the project that Victor Orta presented to him.

“I am really happy, I wanted to be here and I always wanted to play in the Premier League,” Firpo explained.

“This summer for me, there was many clubs interested. But when Victor Orta spoke with me and showed me the project, I said ‘wow, this is interesting, they really want me’.

“In this moment, I said ok I want to go to Leeds. The people said to me that a full Elland Road is incredible. I want to see this!

“I only want to say I will give my all here; anytime that I play I will give 100% and I saw lots of messages from fans saying ‘Marching On Together’.”

Firpo is also aware of the lure of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“I saw him in Spain when he trained there,” he added.

“I know the coach that he is, and for me he is a really good coach. He wants to press all the time, play one against one many times, and for me that’s my football.

“Physical football, running, having the ball, for me it’s not a problem and I think he will help me go to another level.

“I think in this team I can show the player that I am, for me I hope I can show the people what I want to show.”