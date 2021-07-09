Junior Firpo names big Leeds risk, but feels justified by ‘special’ project

Junior Firpo has revealed the risk of joining Leeds United was far outweighed by how special the fans and the project at the club are.

Firpo completed his move from Barcelona earlier this week, signing a four-year contract with the Whites. It is believed he cost £12.8m. The 24-year-old was a man in demand after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

However, out of all the options of new suitors, it was Leeds who he chose. Making the step from the Spanish giants to Yorkshire is one which the former Spain under-21 international admits is a brave career move.

Despite this, he feels it is one that is fully justified, all thanks to the connection that he already feels to the club.

Speaking to LiveNow, he said: “All the people know we had a lot of clubs interested in me. But when I talk with Victor [Orta] he explained to me the project they wanted.

“In this moment I felt something with this club. I saw many videos on YouTube, full stadium and I feel these fans will be really, really good for me and all the club.

“I take this decision to be here. Maybe it can possibly be a bit of a risk, but I will take the risk. I want to be here and we will do a nice season.

“At the moment when Victor explained to me the project I really feel something and you can ask my wife. There is so many teams, but I said, since day one. Victor speak with me and I feel this club will be really, really special for us.”

The left-back arrives at Elland Road as a replacement for Ezgjan Alioski. The North Macedonian left the club on Monday after opting to not sign a new deal.

It looked like Frenchman Romain Perraud would be the man to fill Alioski’s role. However, Leeds were beaten to the signing of the Brest defender by Southampton.

As such, Firpo was made Leeds’ third acquisition of the summer after Jack Harrison’s loan spell was made a permanent deal and Birmingham teenager Amari Miller came through the door.

Firpo set to be closely followed

Leeds are not hanging about in the transfer market after getting the deal across the line.

Indeed, they have quickly switched their attention to their “top target” this summer. They have reportedly held talks with the player.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, discussions with an unnamed central midfielder have taken place.

A move for the club’s “top target” has already been signed off by Marcelo Bielsa. It’s now time for Orta to produce his magic and sell the West Yorkshire dream.

The identity of the midfielder is unknown. The report claims Leeds “are tight lipped”. Just as they managed to keep Firpo quiet, they intend to do so again.

