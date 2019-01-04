Liverpool readers react to the club’s first Premier League defeat of the season, while Man Utd fans discuss what’s different under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, all in our forum.

Best team won no complaints, thought Taylor was poor but then he always is and he’s not the reason we lost but let’s get hings in perspectivve, we’ve lost one game (admittedly against a fellow title challenger) but if we carry on winning, and I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t, we’ll carry on topping the table and that will piss Citeh off regardless of their results, if we keep on winning we’ll be fine and I don’t see us losing too many.

YNWA RIP the 96

Scouser in exile

I thought the game plan was pretty solid, I mean, how do you keep out Man City? If you sit back and defend you get destroyed. We tried to keep possession and in the end we’ve restricted them quite well, and both fashioned a similar number of chances.

Maybe the players got carried away and thought they could win it after the equaliser, idk, but it was fine margins that decided the game.

City had to work hard for that.

Sure some will moan about dropping points but I think that shows how some of the fans have unrealistic expectations. Being top of the league has gone to their heads.

I hope to win games like this (where we are underdogs), but all I really expect is to see competence, and I think we did see plenty of that from our lads and the manager.

Not the best of games from Lovren, but aside from that I really don’t get the complaints.

That’s the hardest fixture of the season out the way now, and we’re still top. Nothing to celebrate tonight, but no reason for doom and gloom either.

jc

I’m not unhappy with the way we played the game at all. I think we nearly beat them if Im honest. The luck wasnt on our side and it wont always be. The fact remaisn that we’re still the team to beat though. They need to go into every game hoping we lose. We need to keep doing what we do, win.

Every team loses. Let’s not over-react.

MrMakaveli

I think Klopp lacked a little courage today. He tried to contain them and it didn’t work. The front 3 were starved of service as no one in midfield actually has much quality on the ball. At 1-1 I thought we might just hang in there but TAA, once again, just doesn’t defend stoutly enough. Too casual for my liking. Credit for his pass that started the move for the equaliser but I want my defenders to be good defensively first – and I just don’t think he’s good enough consistently.

Going forward, I think what was good was that it wasn’t a demoralising defeat, plus they were hanging on at the end. If they had been a few goals up and show-boating, it could have affected us psychologically.

All in all, not an unexpected defeat. I think we had the personnel to do better but Klopp went for his tried and trusted instead. But if you can lose at City and still be 4 pts ahead of them, it can’t be all bad. We just need to stuff Brighton next to show that this game was just a blip and not the start of a capitulation…Peace

Davinci

Right then. Top of the table 4 points clear with 17 games to go. Thats not a bad position to be in eh. If we managed to get to 20 games unbeaten that means we’re good enough to go on another unbeaten run.

Lets hope city gets far in the league cup, fa cup and champions league. Maybe a few injuries too along the way. Anything to stretch their squad.

I felt like crap after the game but now im.beginning to feel a little bit optimistic.

Play the reserves in the fa cup. We got 17 cup finals to go.

redsforever

City were more hungry yesterday, there were four players on the goal line at some point, it was their final. In the previous seasons we were getting results against the big boys then got beat by the likes of Swansea, I would like to believe that yesterday was just an ordinary match for the players in the grand scheme of things and they are geared toward putting a run of wins from now on.

Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Clyne and Lallana should be called upon to freshen the team and avoid a burnout of the first eleven. Meanwhile Gomez and Matip will be back and we could potentially get two teams to manage the upcoming fixtures as we will arguably need to put our strongest team only against Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs.

captkirk

City wanted the game more because it was last chance for claiming the EPL. This does not mean that they played better than us. We had our chancew but we scored once from a beautiful combination whilst City scored 2 fantasic individual goals. They have more na better players but we have better team.

The great bet is to continue showing thst we are better and the yesterday loss has laready forgotten…

Did you watch how worried Pepe was?? He had great anxiety!!!

pinezes69

Lovren – This guy is good enough for teams where we are far superior but for the top top team Lovren always has a potential mistake in him. Lovren appears to react slowly for both goals especially the first one. TAA also made some concentration errors having a lapse for both goals we let in.

Man City clearly targeted the Right side of TAA and Lovren – both are prone to concentration errors and can be got at 1-1. I know some may think I am being harsh but that’s what my eyes showed. Maybe Klopp should have swapped Lovren and VVD so that VVD would have been in the middle of Lovren and TAA so he could have mopped up better being between them.

mwake

Lovren was the fault for tonight loss. I like his passion but he is too stupid to stay here at the club. he’s also seemingly insecure and his relationship with Salah has gotten a bit weird.

MrMakaveli

We did not play badly, we played well and we had our chances. We lost from 2 individual goals. City had the possession since they needed only the win.

Now we can show if we can win the title and we must maintain our good form.

Lovren showed once more why we need Gomez back and a new CB. In the best case he is a good back up and nothing more.

pinezes69

Ole hasn’t had much time to implement his philosophy but the players seem a lot more focused and are clearly enjoying more freedom. The full-backs are pushing further forward and as a result the wide forwards are starting off closer to the oppositions goal. Pogba is allowed more freedom with 2 holding midfielders behind him and everyone is encouraged to look forward when trying to finda pass. There’s more movement and, suddenly, we’re seeing little patterns of play in the final third.

The biggest difference is the change in attitude. There were dark clouds following Jose and his negativity was suffocating everyone. Jose always wants to win but he obviously realized that the squad wasn’t nearly good enough to challenge the top teams and decided to throw his toys of the pram. It’s also refreshing to finally have a manager that gives credit to the people around him instead of making everything about himself. Jose still never took responsibility and it’s difficult for the players to follow such an egotistical leader.

Being the boss means getting the best out of those around you and Solskjær is doing that with a lop-sided squad that will need plenty of surgery in the summer, no matter who the manager next season is. We may well lose a fair few games under Ole yet but I think the players are behind him. I know the fans are and isn’t that what being United is all about?

roybgiv

Of course Mourinho was an issue Sympathy and largely the architect of his own downfall, never said otherwise. In fact, I was waving him goodbye well before he was sacked. Just think people on here need to calm down though. Remember, Mourinho had a lot to lose, so there was some logic to his cautious approach, especially with these players. And, of course, his transfer dealings were largely a disaster. Solskjaer, on the other hand, has nothing to lose.

Make a balls of it and he toddles back off to Molde, get top four or better and who knows, he might get the job, so he has licence to be expansive. But, most importantly, I just don’t think this group of players is anywhere near good enough, irrespective of who manages them, and the performances haven’t been as good as the results under Solskjaer. Personally, I’d consider offers for any of the outfield players barring Pogba. As for stats, never bother with em mate, prefer using my eyes.

jm1502

No matter who the manager is if after seeing Robertson and Trent at full back for Liverpool you don’t want to replicate that then you really need to open your eyes. We need to replace Valencia young this year it’s that simple Valencia offers nothing. I’m hoping shaw will get better but still uncertain about Dalot.

united_we_win

I would like this striker problem to be sorted out very quickly tough I admit I dont really know how cause of all the strikers Chelsea are said to be interested in are either past it or not good enough except for Icardi who is highly unlikely to leave. Abraham is therefore the best bet as this would be an ideal phase to see how he goes, I could be wrong in saying we unlikely to qualify for CL barring a biggish turn of events from all the leading clubs but definitely for the Europa again so we have in effect nothing to lose. Spending plenty on what may be a good or bad short term investment is not the answer at this point in time. Pulisic is different a great investment as he is highly rated and only 20 still. So bring in Abraham and give players such as Odoi plenty of game time so we can see what he is capable off, we dont really know at the moment but he cant be worse than Pedro or Willian.

Blaze

Blaze – personally I think top 4 is still well within our grasp but we have to convert the chances we create

Agree with you that there appears little chance to get in a top striker in January so bring Tammy back and tell him he will get a guaranteed run of games (8-10 for example) so that he does not feel under immediate pressure to deliver and can basically grow into the role

If he delivers then we have gone a long way to solving our striker problem and if he does not then we know that we can still sell him and we will have identified our top transfer priority for next season. Also gives Tammy exactly what he wants which is game time in the EPL and so the onus is totally down to him to prove that he is good enough to be in the Chelsea squad. Win win for me…? KTBFFH

CFC1905

