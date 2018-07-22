Jurgen Klopp insists he “does not care” what his critics have to say after suggestions of hypocrisy over Liverpool’s spending policy over the past 12 months.

The Liverpool manager questioned football’s ethics when Manchester United spent £89.3m to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 – even going as far to say he would quit football if such fees became the norm.

Since then, however, Liverpool have more than matched their rivals’ spending, with the £66.8m capture of Alisson setting a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, while their £75m January signing of Virgil van Dijk also set a benchmark for a defender.

Those two deals have helped take Liverpool’s spending to an eye-watering £250m over the past 12 months – and there could yet be more to come in the shape of Nabil Fekir if the latest reports are to be believed.

“We don’t care what the world around us is thinking,” Klopp said in response to suggestions of hypocrisy over their transfer dealings.

“Like Manchester United didn’t care what I said.”

The German added: “It is only an opinion in that moment. Did I change my opinion? Yes. That is true. But it is better to change your opinion than never have one.

“We have the players we want.”

Liverpool have also brought in Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri this summer as the Reds look to mount a transfer challenge and Klopp continued: “Whatever people say and bring it up again and again, I have had worse days in my life and worse things happen to me. We have the players we wanted. I am fine with that.”

Klopp admits Barcelona’s sale of Neymar to PSG last summer for €222m and their subject capture of Philippe Coutinho for £142m has changed the shape of football. And the Reds boss, speaking in the United States before Liverpool’s Champions Cup game against Borussia Dortmund in Charlotte on Sunday night, expects more big deals to take place before the window shuts.

Klopp said: “The world has changed completely.

“Better players than we already have are not waiting around the corner. You can’t get the world-class goalkeeper who had a really long contract at Roma on a free transfer.

“It is not for me to say we don’t want to pay big money because in the end Liverpool is not successful. That doesn’t work.”