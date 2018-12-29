Jurgen Klopp ‘almost cried’ after demolition of Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed he “almost cried” when Mohamed Salah handed Roberto Firmino the ball to bag his hat-trick from the spot.

Firmino’s hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a 5-1 demolition at Anfield – a match in which they looked several classes above the Gunners.

Arsenal took an early lead when Alex Iwobi’s low cross found Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the far post to convert.

Liverpool’s response was swift, as a series of fortunate ricochets allowed Firmino to tap in, before a much more eye-catching effort saw him put the Reds ahead a minute later.

Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane to bag a third for Liverpool, before Salah netted from the spot to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Things didn’t improve for Emery’s men after the break, as a push from Sead Kolasinac on Dejan Lovren opened the door for Firmino to bag his hat-trick from the spot.

The win means Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Klopp said: “We knew in the second half that the game wasn’t finished so we wanted to control it.

“Mo Salah gave the penalty to Bobby and I almost cried because we all know how much Mo wants to score goals. It was really nice.

“It’s clear it was a wide game. We were really good and did exactly what we wanted to do. We wanted to press them and cut off their build up.

“They pressed us as well so it was wild. But then when you get the ball you need to calm down.

“The response [to Arsenal’s goal] was world class. We stayed clam and really forced the mistakes. Bobby’s [Firmino] second when Sadio [Mane] won the ball. Wow. It was perfect defending.

“Overall 5-1 against Arsenal doesn’t happen too often so I’m really happy with the boys.”

Klopp reflected on what has been a widely successful 2018 for his team, but said that it would all mean nothing if it wasn’t replicated in the new year.

“Not too bad,” he told Match of the Day.

“The boys have made a big step but it’s important to show it’s a positive process. In 2018 I have nothing to moan about.”