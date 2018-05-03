Klopp analyses Liverpool’s CL final hopes against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final represents the hardest possible assignment Liverpool could have faced.

Despite a chaotic 4-2 defeat against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico the Reds set up a meeting with reigning champions Real Madrid in Kiev next month thanks to a 7-6 aggregate win.

Sadio Mane’s 19th of the season and the rare sight of Georginio Wijnaldum’s first away goal in almost three years were sandwiched between a James Milner own goal in the first half before Edin Dzeko and then Radja Nainngolan with two – including a penalty with the last kick of the game – turned the result but not the tie around.

It sets up a repeat of the 1981 final against Real Madrid, the 12-time winners who have lifted the trophy in three of the last four seasons.

It will be the third final Klopp has led the side to in three years but having lost the last two – making it five in total for him personally – he knows they need to put silverware back in the cabinet.

“We were in a League Cup final, we didn’t win it. People don’t tell me in the street since then: ‘Thank you for bringing us to the final’,” he said.

“We were in Europa League final, nobody tells me that. I see no trophies after these games. They don’t hang silver medals at Melwood. That’s the game.

“There’s still a job to do but that’s how it is. Going to a final is really nice but winning is even nicer.”

Asked how his side will fare against Real Madrid, Klopp suggested the match will be tough given the reigning champions’ experience in playing in these occasions.

“We will be ready then but is Real Madrid. You cannot be more experienced in this competition than (12-time winners) Real Madrid,” Klopp added, who also

“I think 80 per cent of the team of Real Madrid played all these finals. They are four times in the last five years and still together.

“They are experienced, we are not, but we will be really on fire.

“We have to play two more Champions League semi-finals in the Premier League, that’s the first job to do, but we have two weeks to prepare for the final and we will use that time.”

