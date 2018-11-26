Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool nominated for global awards

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been nominated for Globe Soccer Awards following an eventful 2018.

The Reds boss is one one of the candidates to win the award of the best manager of the year alongside Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and 2018 France World Cup winner Didier Deschamps.

Liverpool, Real and Atletico are in race to be named the best clubs of 2018.

The La Liga duo won the Champions League and the Europa League respectively, while Klopp’s men reached the Champions League final last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to win player’s award for the third time in a row. The other finalists are PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann.

Jorge Mendes, Jonathan Barnett and Stefano Castagna are the nominees to win the best agent of the year.

Klopp, meanwhile, has backed Roberto Firmino to prove the critics wrong after he ended his two-month Premier League goal drought. Read the full story here…