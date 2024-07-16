The chances of Jurgen Klopp succeeding Gareth Southgate as the next England manager have been talked up by two prominent names – while trusted reporter David Ornstein has provided a big update on the chances of the Liverpool legend taking the job.

The Three Lions are in the hunt for a new coach for the first time in almost eight years after confirmation on Tuesday morning that Southgate was to leave the role. After guiding England to two major finals and a World Cup semi-final, the FA had been keen to see the 53-year-old continue in his role for the another two years at least.

However, despite his achievements with the nation and having picked up the country when it was at one of its lowest ebbs back in 2016, Southgate felt the time was right to move on and for a new man to take on the role.

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will not have taken the news as a shock and we have regularly reported that, regardless of the outcome of Euro 2024, this was always going to be Southgate’s last at the helm; the manager even admitted as much in a no-holds barred interview going into the tournament in Germany.

As it was, and despite reaching a second successive final, criticism of Southgate’s conservative tactics and loyalty to certain players has prompted a plethora of criticism – and the former Middlesbrough boss will not be short of work having already been offered a new role.

The hunt for his successor is already underway and strong information passed to TEAMtalk suggests Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is right at the top of the FA’s wishlist.

Next England manager: Jurgen Klopp talked up for job

Indeed, we understand Howe has always had ambitions to manage the national side and the timing may well be right given the people who employed him at Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, have agreed to sell their shares and are due to leave the Tyneside club.

The Magpies are also well aware of the FA’s desire to make an approach for Howe’s services.

However, there is a school of thought that wants the FA to show more ambition and move for a more illustrious name.

And with Klopp recently becoming a free agent having departed the Liverpool job after almost nine years in charge, clamour for his services is already extremely high.

Now two prominent names have already talked up the prospect of him becoming the next England boss with Gary Lineker leading the way.

“[Southgate was] the right person to bring the nation together and now maybe it’s time for somebody else with a more modern, attacking style of football,” said Lineker on The Rest is Football. “I think the game has gone away from being successful if you’re defensive.

“Do you go English? There’s only really Eddie Howe. Say Gareth does call it a day? I suspect he will, it must be so tough, demanding, so hard.

“If you go English, we mentioned, somebody maybe like [Frank] Lampard, who would get respect. But wouldn’t you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?”

Hamann believes England could wait for Liverpool legend

His BBC colleague Micah Richards then talked up Pep Guardiola’s credentials, though Lineker was quick to remind him that, given the Spaniard’s contract with City ongoing, a move for the German made far more sense for the FA.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, meanwhile, is convinced the FA will make an approach for Klopp and would even be prepared to wait to land their man, owing to his planned sabbatical after leaving Anfield.

“Jurgen Klopp wants to take a year off and the German national team manager role is taken, but I’m pretty sure England will approach Klopp when the tournament is over,” Hamann declared. “I think a lot of people would be very happy if he were to take over the national team.

“He said he’s taking a sabbatical so is it possible to wait for six months or maybe let him take over next summer? There are a few qualifiers but qualifying has always been pretty comfortable for England.

“I think they will ask him whether he wants to do it and then it’s up to him whether he would accept it or not, Thomas Tuchel might be interested as well. Years ago it would have been hard to imagine a German manager in England but the chances have never been better than it’s going to happen in the next few months.”

With plethora of trophies delivered while Liverpool boss and with a win per centage record of 60.90% across 491 matches, the appointment of Klopp has understandably won plenty of support among supporters of the England side who believe the quality of players available make the nation strong contenders to win the 2026 World Cup and end 60 years of hurt.

David Ornstein provides major update on Klopp to England

Since quitting Liverpool and retreating to his luxurious Majorcan villa in the opulent Santa Ponsa area of the island, Klopp has been enjoying his freedom quite a lot.

He has popped up at numerous events, including the Champions League final, the Euro 2024 final and the ATP Mallorca tennis final, also returning to Anfield for this summer’s big Taylor Swift concert.

As a result, and having promised himself a long break to recharge his batteries, trusted reporter Ornstein is uncertain if any approach by the FA will prove successful.

“First and foremost with Jurgen Klopp, he’s already rebuffed an approach from the USA to consider or talk to them about taking over their managerial vacancy ahead of the 2026 World Cup,” Ornstein told Back Pages Today on Sky Sports.

“And his representatives have reiterated his desire, which he stated on leaving Liverpool, to take a break.

“So, I don’t think England will stand a great chance unless he’s going to break that plan in the near future.” he adds. “Of course maybe if there’s a chance of getting Klopp and they want to go for him and he wants it then maybe they would wait but I think that’s an important factor too.”