Liverpool training has had an unfamiliar look about it this week after Jurgen Klopp invited 10 of the club’s brightest Academy prospects to join in with the club’s non-international players.

The Reds have made a 100% start to the season and sit top of the Premier League with four wins from their opening four matches as they prepare for Saturday lunchtime’s Anfield date with Newcastle.

But Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster are all away with their respective countries and not due to report back until later in the week.

And with Alisson Becker and Naby Keita still going through their rehabilitation from injury and Xherdan Shaqiri also working hard behind the scenes, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (neither Egypt or Senegal have games this month), Joel Matip, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Adrian were joined by some of the next generation of Liverpool stars.

As per the report on This Is Anfield, Klopp chose to take a closer look at Pedro Chirivella (22) and Herbie Kane (20), both of whom are expected to taste action in the Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons later this month.

The duo both rejected loan moves earlier this summer in order to focus on their development with Liverpool’s Under-23s side and will hope to have done enough to earn selection for the League Cup clash, especially given the latter was a surprise inclusion in their Champions League squad.

The likes of Tom Clayton, Tony Gallacher, Yasser Larouci, Adam Lewis, Leighton Clarkson, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Luis Longstaff were also put through their paces, while upcoming goalkeeper prospect Jakub Ojrzynski was brought in to work with goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.