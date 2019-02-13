Jurgen Klopp battling major defensive injury crisis ahead of Bayern clash

Liverpool could only have one fit centre-back ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash against Bayern Munich.

Lovren has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury on January 7 in the FA Cup match against Wolves – but there had been hopes that he would definitely be fit in time for Bayern.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently on a warm weather training break in Marbella with no domestic matches until after they play Bayern.

Fabinho, who has been deployed at centre-back this campaign, is nursing a muscle complaint but is expected to be okay for the match against the Germans

“Dejan is not here and Joe [Gomez] is not here,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official site.

“That’s never a good sign, I would say, but we will try everything to make Dejan available for Munich. It will be a tight race.

“For him, it makes sense in the moment to be in another place to do what he has to do. It wouldn’t have helped if he was here, so we will try everything – that’s clear.”

