Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated Bayern Munich on winning the Champions League – but feels their success owes an element to good fortune.

The Bundesliga champions were comfortably beaten by the Reds in the 2018/19 knockout phase as Liverpool collected a sixth European crown.

But more than 12 months later, Hansi Flick mastermined a rapid upturn in fortunes. On Sunday night it was Bayern’s turn to celebrate a sixth European crown after a 1-0 win over PSG.

Much of the focus since then has been on Thiago Alcantara’s protracted move from Bavaria to Anfield. In fact, Flick cracked a joke about his possible move in the aftermath of Sunday’s win.

Bayern beat PSG to finish the season with a staggering 21-match winning run. In fact, Bayern became the first time in history to win the Champions League after winning every match.

In a interview with ZDF, Klopp – once manager of Borussia Dortmund – explained why he felt Bayern were a little lucky.

“It is difficult to write more history in eight months,” the Liverpool manager said of Bayern’s triumph.

“Germany has also been a little lucky that, amid all the chaos with schedules. Their schedule was best suited to the Champions League.

“At the moment they are definitely one of the absolute, absolute top teams. They are sensationally well equipped.

“They have absolute world-class players in every position, and all at the right age.”

Klopp determined to recapture Champions League crown

Klopp insists Liverpool will put plenty of effort into winning a seventh Champions League title when the new season starts.

There is also the small matter of defending their Premier League title, with Leeds up first and a defining September run.

“It was like this for us: Premier League over, take a short two-week break and then the next worries come.

“How do you hit the ground running next season?” Klopp joked.

Liverpool play RB Salzburg in a friendly on Tuesday and face Arsenal on Saturday in the Community Shield.